Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.39 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $1,256,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $986,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,266,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,690,734.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,194,335 shares of company stock valued at $87,401,579. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

