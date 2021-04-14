Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $811,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of RWO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,477. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

