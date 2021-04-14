Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells 4,482 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $205,768.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Elan Moriah sold 10,155 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $466,520.70.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. 1,562,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.