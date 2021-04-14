Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 381,700 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 381,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $4,164,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,264. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $848.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

TEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth $149,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

