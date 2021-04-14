Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SEAS opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.