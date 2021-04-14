Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SEAS opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $53.92.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
