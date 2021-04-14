Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells 30,380 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 260.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 40.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 420,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

