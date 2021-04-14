Insider Selling: Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells 25,844 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 25,844 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $366,467.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,645,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 705,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after buying an additional 395,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

