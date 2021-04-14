Insider Selling: Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FORD opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.