Insider Selling: EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Sells 9,300 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 9,300 shares of EMX Royalty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.04, for a total value of C$37,569.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$514,508.31.
Shares of EMX stock traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,796. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.93. The company has a market cap of C$327.23 million and a PE ratio of -53.47. EMX Royalty Co. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$4.83.
About EMX Royalty
Read More: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.