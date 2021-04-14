Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 2,070 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $33,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,227 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $163,222.92.

On Monday, April 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,569 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $71,641.92.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $167,896.30.

On Monday, March 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,901 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $188,868.87.

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $192,427.60.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $215,478.03.

Shares of CVEO stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 43,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,781. The firm has a market cap of $219.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $133.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.60 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

