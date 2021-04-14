Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Insider Sells C$875,800.00 in Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,379,000.

George Leslie Brack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80.

On Monday, April 5th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$4.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. Capstone Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.42.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.43.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

