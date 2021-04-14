Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Karon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,581,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.