InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Shares Down 5.6%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 248,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 201,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight Capital raised their target price on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$34.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

