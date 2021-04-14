INO COIN (INO) Trading Up 24.9% Over Last Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $448,767.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for $8.69 or 0.00013849 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, INO COIN has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00059515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00090282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.34 or 0.00633307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00032436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00036890 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

