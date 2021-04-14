InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $65-65.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.14 million.InMode also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.65-0.67 EPS.

INMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. InMode has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

