Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Trading Down 4.9%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.51. 68,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,574,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Get Infosys alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.