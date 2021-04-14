Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

