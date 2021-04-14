Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Incyte by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $5,219,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

INCY opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

