imbrex Tops 1-Day Volume of $74.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, imbrex has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a market capitalization of $218,142.90 and $74.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00061427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00089034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00634849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00036488 BTC.

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

