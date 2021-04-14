Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.41

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.65. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 5,372 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.71% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

