Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $403.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.92 and a 200-day moving average of $372.45. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

