Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.51 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $13.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.59.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $221.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $148.27 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174,763 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

