Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) dropped 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 194,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,331,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $647.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.30.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,579,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 1,341.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,442 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 744,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 532,060 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 594.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

