Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) dropped 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 194,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,331,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $647.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.30.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.
Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.