ichi.farm (ICHI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00067253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00267095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00728549 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,630.64 or 0.99438626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.00872612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

