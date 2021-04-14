Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.09 ($14.23).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

