Huntington National Bank Sells 261 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $141.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

