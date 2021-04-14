Huntington National Bank Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after buying an additional 10,476,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,928 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,741,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,096,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.