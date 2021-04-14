Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

