Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 36.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 431,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 125,031 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,077 shares of company stock valued at $22,638,068. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.20 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

