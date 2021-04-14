Huntington National Bank Has $1.91 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,236 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.47.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

