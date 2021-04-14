Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $290.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.05. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

