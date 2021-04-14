Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 771 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QCOM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.57. 199,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,623,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

