Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.80. The company had a trading volume of 184,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.16. The stock has a market cap of $391.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

