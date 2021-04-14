Hudson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.34. 23,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.87 and a one year high of $260.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

