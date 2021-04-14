Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.