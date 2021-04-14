Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 66,627 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,627 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.