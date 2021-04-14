Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 36,246 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,246 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881,897 shares of company stock worth $48,486,645. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

