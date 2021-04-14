Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,269 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SMG opened at $240.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

