Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,493 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TFS Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

