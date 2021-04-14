Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

