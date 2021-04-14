Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDLX opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.22. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $227,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at $28,660,430.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total transaction of $98,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,967 shares of company stock worth $5,265,821. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

