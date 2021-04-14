Howmet Aerospace Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 9,670 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,256% compared to the average volume of 222 call options.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.84. 25,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

