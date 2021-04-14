Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,600 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $23,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $7,370,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,286,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

