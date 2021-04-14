Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Up 3.4%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.50. 7,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,887,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMHC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $981.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 19,437 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $121,092.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,658.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $285,255.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 375,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,456 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

