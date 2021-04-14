Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target increased by Barclays from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.67.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $229.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.36. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The company has a market capitalization of $159.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,299,000 after purchasing an additional 120,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.