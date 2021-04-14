Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) versus First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Head to Head Comparison

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 3.21 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $24.24 million 2.20 $3.85 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 7.49% 2.28% 0.30% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 15.53% 7.65% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Seacoast Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. It operates through its wealth management office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four full-service banking offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire; and one full-service banking office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and seven full-service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

