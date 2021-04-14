Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

HEP stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

