Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Hits $227.79 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $227.79 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001795 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,061,540 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.