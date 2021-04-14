HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Financial Comparison

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get HireQuest alerts:

4.6% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of ASGN shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of HireQuest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ASGN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HireQuest and ASGN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 45.87% 23.39% 16.08% ASGN 4.65% 17.70% 8.33%

Risk & Volatility

HireQuest has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASGN has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HireQuest and ASGN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $15.88 million 17.26 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A ASGN $3.92 billion 1.43 $174.70 million $4.61 23.04

ASGN has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HireQuest and ASGN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A ASGN 0 2 4 0 2.67

ASGN has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.68%. Given ASGN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASGN is more favorable than HireQuest.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients. The Oxford segment provides hard-to-find technology, digital, engineering, and life sciences staffing and consulting services in various skill and geographic markets. The ECS Segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, application and IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. ASGN Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.