Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,228,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,957. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $94.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

